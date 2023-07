In Super Six stage of ongoing World Cup Qualifiers in Harare today, the West Indies won by seven wickets against Oman.

Batting first Oman scored 221 runs for the loss of nine wickets in allotted 50 overs.

West Indies achieved the target with runs in 39.4 overs for the loss of 3 wickets. Oman and West Indies have already failed to qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

In tomorrow's matches, UAE will take United States of America at Harare, while Netherlands will take on Scotland at Bulawayo.