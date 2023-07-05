IMF Agreement: What does it entail?

Well, just in the nick of time before the program was to self-expire a last-minute deal was reached for a staff level standby agreement amounting to $3 billion. Interestingly, it is more than the $1.1 billion that was to be released against the ill-fated 9th review with a termination date of June 30, 2023. While the government is naturally touting it as a feather in its cap, the rather obvious question in return being asked by the people in general is that what exactly does it entail for them in terms of additional hardships cum sacrifices and more importantly why should they even be made to pay a price again for the mismanagement, corruption and shenanigans of successive governments and institutions?

It is quite clear by now that Pakistan’s political leadership and its bureaucracy spanning over almost all its institutions is incapable of handling borrowed capital and therefore, ultimately it will be nothing more but enhanced pain for the public and businesses alike! First, let’s analyse that what does this agreement means for Pakistan and then the second, on what can we do this time to ensure that things pan out different with the likely inflows. On the first point, essentially the government would be hoping for the following: China to continue to roll over its debt and the so called friendly gulf countries & Saudi Arabia to now enhance their presently committed loans of $3bn to $6bn along with more investments and deposits in the overall mix of their financial engagement with Pakistan; the multilaterals floods related pledges including the ones from the IDB (which had committed $1bn) & the World Bank to finally start getting disbursed, thereby seeing another $3 bn or so to come in over the next 6 months; and Pakistan’s reserves to climb up to around $9 billion or so, giving it the much need import cover of around 90 days.

The trouble though relates to the second point, as this agreement comes with a price for the people of Pakistan because the IMF conditions include upward revisions on the power sector tariffs; remobilising imports that will once again put pressure on the external account making dollar dearer against the Pak Rupee; a commitment to free exchange rates that in an environment like ours puts pressure on the exchange rate parity and also creates a lot of uncertainty in the process; an understanding to remove multiple exchange rates; and to address loss making SOEs, something that has always been a challenge for our economic managers; and to proactively manage inflation pressures, which essentially means interest rates may go up further, thereby killing investment, growth and employment generation. And this is where the real mettle of our policymakers and the economic team will be really tested. A cursory glance at Pakistan’s economic performance history with the IMF is enough to tell us that how simply adhering to the Fund’s recipes has time and again led to economic downfall. So, the underlying challenge would be to think out of the box and come with our own innovations to move towards self-sustainability.

Not long ago a neighbouring South Asian country, Sri Lanka, faced a similar impasse and have shown the way on how to prudently manage their $4.50billion IMF program and at the same time balance the national needs to spur growth and tame inflation through supply-side tools rather than mere monetary tools. The re-emergence story of Sri Lanka clearly highlights the necessity to quickly cut back interest rate in order to spur economic activity and at the same time to cement the much-debated belief that in South Asia the truly effective tool to fight inflation is supply-side management and not merely the interest rate, which beyond a certain point in fact become counterproductive by instead stoking inflation rather than taming it.

Similarly, by now we all know that lending rates across the world are being pulled back to combat a global recession of sorts and ironically our region has been the most proactive in trying to once again get some growth momentum going. We have seen how Bangladesh and India have kept respective interest rates low and flourished in terms of growth and investment and of late. Keeping to this, we have witnessed how the Indian Central Bank consciously steered its interest rates through the varying global economic cycles by using private sector led artificial intelligence tools. And today within a short span of 6/7 months into the IMF program, in South Asia again, we have seen Sri Lanka bring down its interest rates to around 13%, cut frivolous taxes by an overall aggregate of nearly 7.50%, and improve its currency’s strength by nearly 10%. More importantly, to get to this on how its technically sound economic managers successfully partnered with the domestic private sector captains to draw out a strategy that saw to it that new economic policies are aimed at creating growth and employment through a realistic external account equation while at the same time giving its lenders (including the IMF) the confidence that the country is on track to start paying back its short & medium terms financial obligations. Now that we also have an IMF agreement, going forward, these are precisely the lines that we need to work on as well.