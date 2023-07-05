IPP leaders discuss party matters with Tareen

LAHORE - Secretary General Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Amir Kiani and Additional Secretary Gen­eral Aun Chaudhry had a meeting with the party chief Jahangir Khan Tareen in Lahore on Tuesday and discussed with him party’s organizational matters and the prevailing political situation.Ja­hangir Tareen is back in Pakistan after spending over two weeks in London.

Issues relating to the IPP’s registration with the Election Commission of Pakistan, membership campaign and party manifesto came under discus­sion during the meeting as both Kiani and Aoun Chaudhry took the party chief into confidence on their recent contacts with different politicians. Tareen on this occasion directed to speed up po­litical activities of the IPP to make its presence felt at the grassroots level. He said that the IPP will play a constructive role in the country’s politics by becoming the voice of the people. Tareen said the party’s manifesto will suggest solutions to the country’s long standing problems.