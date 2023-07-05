Islamabad police fully prepared to maintain peace during Muharram: SSP Ops

Islamabad-In preparation for the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram, the Islamabad capital police have taken proactive measures to maintain peace and security in the federal capital. Instructions in this regard have been issued to all Zonal DPOs to hold meetings with the organizers of Imambargahs.

On the other hand, an important meeting was held on Tuesday under the supervision of SSP Operations/ Investigation Malik Jameel Zafar, to assess the law and order situation, focusing on crime control and addressing the concerns related to professional criminals.

The meeting was attended by zonal DPOs, SDPOs and all concerned officers from police stations. The meeting aimed to evaluate the performance of all police stations and take necessary actions against professional criminals.

SSP Operations/ Investigation directed officers to ensure that in future meetings, the performance of officers is assessed and no compromise is made in dealing with criminals. Safeguarding the lives and property of citizens in the capital city is the foremost responsibility of Islamabad capital police.

The cases of motorcycle and motor vehicle theft were discussed, and efforts were made to apprehend the culprits. The investigation of the cases should be expedited, and the challan should be submitted to the courts without delay, he added.

He further said that the cases should be thoroughly investigated and improvements should be made in the inspection of cases.

The officers were given instructions to make patrolling more effective and purposeful. If any area is left unattended in terms of patrolling, and an incident of criminal activities occurs there, the concerned officer of the police station will be held accountable, and immediate action will be taken against them.

The protection of life and property of the citizens is the primary responsibility of the police, and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard, he added.