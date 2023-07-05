JI demos on July 7 against desecration of Holy Quran

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq has announcedcountrywide protest demonstrations on Friday (July 07) against the desecration ofHoly Quran in Sweden. Addressing a press conference at Mansoorah on Tuesday, hetermed the incident a sequence of an organized campaign against Islam in westernworld which particularly started after 9/11, following the worldwide boost in thedemand of Quran. Clearly, he added, anti-Islam elements, psychologicalpatients and hatemongers could not digest the promotion to the message of peaceand equality. But their tactics would never succeed as Almighty Allah has takenresponsibility for the protection of Ho;y Quran which is the final divine messagefor mankind, said Sirajul Haq.