Wednesday, July 05, 2023
JI demos on July 7 against desecration of Holy Quran

Our Staff Reporter
July 05, 2023
LAHORE  -  Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq has an­nouncedcountrywide protest demonstra­tions on Friday (July 07) against the desecra­tion ofHoly Quran in Sweden. Addressing a press conference at Mansoorah on Tuesday, hetermed the incident a sequence of an or­ganized campaign against Islam in western­world which particularly started after 9/11, following the worldwide boost in thede­mand of Quran. Clearly, he added, anti-Islam elements, psychologicalpatients and hate­mongers could not digest the promotion to the message of peaceand equality. But their tactics would never succeed as Almighty Al­lah has takenresponsibility for the protec­tion of Ho;y Quran which is the final divine messagefor mankind, said Sirajul Haq.

