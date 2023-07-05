KP governor directs transparency, merit in appointments of VCs

PESHAWAR - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Tuesday stressed following a policy of merit and transparency in appointments of Vice Chancellors (VCs) in public sector universities. He said that educational qualifications and administrative capabilities should be considered minutely before giving them responsibilities.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held to discuss matters of appointing vice-chancellors in universities. The meeting was also attended by caretaker ministers including Barrister Feroz Jamal Kakakhel, Justice (Retd) Irshad Qaisar, Hamid Shah, Chief Secretary, Nadeem Aslam, Secretary Law and Secretary Higher Education.

The meeting discussed the educational, administrative and financial problems of universities due to the delay in appointing permanent vice-chancellors. Participants of the meeting also discussed appointments of vice-chancellors in newly established universities including Shringal and Timargara and various problems faced by these varsities.

The meeting was briefed by Chief Secretary, Higher Education Secretary about appointments of vice-chancellors in public sector universities.