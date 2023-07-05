LHC adjourns Imran Riaz recovery case till July 25

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday granted time to the government to recover anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan by July 25.

A high court bench was hearing a petition seeking recovery of Imran Riaz whose whereabouts remain unknown since his arrest in Sialkot on May 11.

A representative of the ministry of defence appeared before the court assuring it that active efforts being made for recovery of the untraced media person.

“The ministry is trying for early recovery of Imran Riaz,” the ministry official assured.

An abduction FIR had been registered at the Civil Line police station on the complaint of the father of the missing anchorperson, the DPO Sialkot had told the media.

He said that abduction sections were included against unknown persons.