Wednesday, July 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

LHC adjourns Imran Riaz recovery case till July 25

LHC adjourns Imran Riaz recovery case till July 25
Web Desk
11:37 AM | July 05, 2023
National

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday granted time to the government to recover anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan by July 25.

A high court bench was hearing a petition seeking recovery of Imran Riaz whose whereabouts remain unknown since his arrest in Sialkot on May 11.

A representative of the ministry of defence appeared before the court assuring it that active efforts being made for recovery of the untraced media person.

“The ministry is trying for early recovery of Imran Riaz,” the ministry official assured.

An abduction FIR had been registered at the Civil Line police station on the complaint of the father of the missing anchorperson, the DPO Sialkot had told the media.

He said that abduction sections were included against unknown persons.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1688533200.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023