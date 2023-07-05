Marriyum felicitates Fahad Shahbaz for winning Diana Award

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Informa­tion and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday felicitated a Paki­stani youth leader, Fahad Shahbaz who received a prestigious Diana Award from the United King­dom for his exceptional humanitarian efforts and unwavering commitment to inspiring and mobilis­ing younger generations to create lasting change in their communities and be­yond. “Congratulations to talented Fahad Shahbaz, who laid foundation of Youth General Assembly at 18 years of his age, for winning the international Diana Award,” the minis­ter said in a tweet. This reflected positive mindset of Pakistani youth who had been striving to bring change in society, she added. She said youth like Samina Baig, Naila Kiani, Boxer Taimur Khan and Shahbaz Fahad were source of pride for Pakistan. These people were a true identity of Pakistan who inspired youth through positive thinking, she added.