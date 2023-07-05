Wednesday, July 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Met Office predicts hot, humid weather across KP

Our Staff Reporter
July 05, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -  The Provincial Meteorological Center predicted hot and humid weather across most districts of the province for the next 24 hours.

However, they mentioned that scattered rain, wind-thundershowers, and a few instances of heavy falls and hailstorms are likely to occur in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, North, and South Waziristan districts.

According to the Met Office report, dust and wind storms are also expected in Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, and D.I. Khan districts.

In the last 24 hours, most districts of the province experienced hot and humid weather, while plain areas were very hot. However, scattered wind thunderstorms occurred in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Swat, and Buner districts.

Commerce Minister, former MNA call on PM

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1688445416.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023