Met Office predicts hot, humid weather across KP

Peshawar - The Provincial Meteorological Center predicted hot and humid weather across most districts of the province for the next 24 hours.

However, they mentioned that scattered rain, wind-thundershowers, and a few instances of heavy falls and hailstorms are likely to occur in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, North, and South Waziristan districts.

According to the Met Office report, dust and wind storms are also expected in Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, and D.I. Khan districts.

In the last 24 hours, most districts of the province experienced hot and humid weather, while plain areas were very hot. However, scattered wind thunderstorms occurred in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Swat, and Buner districts.