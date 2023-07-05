Moazzam Khan honours heroes of Special Olympics

LAHORE-Moazzam Khan Klair, Secretary General of the Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), hosted a reception to recognize the achievements of the heroes from the Special Olympics World Games 2023, held in Berlin, Germany.

During the Special Olympics, Pakistan’s special athletes demonstrated exceptional skill, securing a total of 80 medals, including 11 gold, 29 silver, and 40 bronze medals. Notably, the cyclists claimed 4 gold, 4 silver, and 3 bronze medals, while the powerlifters earned 3 gold, 7 silver, and 4 bronze medals.

The reception, which took place here at a local hotel, was a tribute to the outstanding performances of the cycling and powerlifting athletes. Moazzam Khan Klair commended the efforts of Special Olympics Pakistan (SOP) in professionally managing the country’s special athletes and providing them the opportunity to participate in the Special Olympics World Games - one of the world’s largest special athletes’ events.

“First of all, credit goes to the Chairperson of Special Olympics Pakistan and her entire team for their sincere efforts in supporting our special athletes,” said Moazzam Khan. “Despite limited resources, our athletes have brought home 80 medals for Pakistan, while athletes from other nations enjoy far better facilities than ours.”

He emphasized the importance of providing a proper platform and facilities for talented individuals in Pakistan, asserting their capability to win international honors for the country. “If government and corporate sector support such athletes, who returned home with 80 medals, next time, we can expect far better results from these talented athletes.”

Maham Tariq, head coach of cycling, and Sajid Imran, head coach of powerlifting, expressed their gratitude to Moazzam Khan Klair and PCF President Syed Ali Shah for organizing the reception in their honor. They highlighted the significance of such recognition, as it motivates both the players and their coaches to strive for further success on the international stage.

“We humbly request Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, IPC Minister Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari, and other concerned high-ups to honor all the medal winners of the Special Olympics World Games and announce cash rewards for their remarkable achievements,” stated the coaches. “By doing so, we hope to encourage our athletes to bring home even more medals for Pakistan in future competitions.”