Wednesday, July 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

MoU signed to rehabilitate public sector printing press

Our Staff Reporter
July 05, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar   -  To make timely financial arrangements for the essential repair and rehabilitation work of the historic public sector printing press in the province, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Directorate General of Industries and Commerce and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP EZDMC) on Tuesday.

According to the MoU, which was signed in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education Department, KP EZDMC will provide an interest-free loan of RS.35 million rupees as bridge financing to the Directorate General of Industries and Commerce. This loan will be used for the rehabilitation and maintenance of the building, as well as the repair work of the machinery at the Government Printing Press Peshawar. The loan amount will be repayable to the company within one year from the date of its release.

Commerce Minister, former MNA call on PM

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1688445416.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023