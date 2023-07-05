NAB Law Amendment

Sadiq Sanjrani, the acting President of Pakistan, greenlighted the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance of 2023, granting unprecedented powers to the NAB chairman as a result. Most members of the polity have voiced their concerns about the timing of this promulgation, as well as the urgent manner in which it was passed. The allusion supported is that there might be larger political motives at play due to which this law was unilaterally passed, going against pre-existing procedures and the democratic values of the nation.

This recently passed amendment has replaced the National Accountability Ordinance of 1999, and has given the chairman powers to issue arrest warrants for individuals who refuse to cooperate in ongoing investigation. The law further provided provisions that allow arrested suspects to be held in custody for up to 30 days. This will undoubtedly have far-reaching consequences for officials, especially former Prime Minister Imran Khan who may be held in custody for an entire month if he is arrested, consequently compromising his political campaign and electoral activities.

Outside of this, the fact that this decision was taken urgently while Arif Alvi is away for Hajj is concerning as well. If the overarching objective is to bring about reforms, and improve the manner in which the NAB operates, there are better and more appropriate ways to go about this. Any amendment of this magnitude must be passed keeping in mind its merits, need and objective. All relevant authorities must debate the need for such reform, and must come to a conclusive decision after thorough discussion. Needless to say, it must also not be used to embark upon achieving personal ambitions and motives. If the public and members of the state are concerned about the intentions that drove this reform, they must be addressed and all misconceptions—if there are any—must be corrected immediately. We must protect the sanctity of political reform.