NAB seeks reply from Elahi for embezzling Rs23.42b in Gujrat uplift projects

LAHORE - A major breakthrough has been made in case of financial irregularities in development projects in Gujrat as National Accountability Bureau (NAB) La­hore sought answers from Chaudhry Parvez Elahi over his alleged involvement in misappropriation of funds in development projects in district Gujrat.

According to sources, two times former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi approved billions of development projects in Gujrat division in 2022-23. Sources alleged that irregularities were com­mitted in approval of development projects. Elahi stashed more than Rs23.42 billion from the devel­opment projects, said the sources. Sources further added that evidence of the involvement of Moonis Elahi’s personal secretary Sohail Awan in the al­leged irregularities have also been gathered. The NAB notice accused former CM that his son Moonis Elahi’s personal secretary Sohail Awan received bribes, kickbacks from him. The NAB document in which it sought answer from Parvez Elahi over alleged embezzlement in development projects directed the PTI president to submit his answer to NAB’s Combined Investigation Team on July 6 through Jail Superintendent. Credible sources also confided to The Nation that NAB had collected the evidence of embezzling billions of rupees by Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi.