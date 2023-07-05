Naqvi, Chinese Consul General discuss ways to enhance coop

LAHORE - Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren called on Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi to discuss ways to enhance cooperation, at the CM Office here on Tuesday.

The focus of their discussion was the fields of agriculture, livestock, and information technology, with both expressing their commitment to further promote bilateral ties. They agreed to strengthen collaboration in various areas, with China offering its support by providing high-quality cotton and rice seeds to Punjab. Chinese experts will also be involved in cotton research and mechanization efforts.

Additionally, the CM offered to facilitate meat exports from Punjab to China, and the Consul General assured cooperation in issuing Halal Meat Certification for Punjab. Recognising China’s expertise in modern cattle farming, it was agreed to leverage their experience in this domain. The Chinese Consulate in Lahore will arrange the teaching of the Chinese language to the jawans of the Special Protection Unit (SPU). The caretaker CM expressed his appreciation for China’s collaboration in agriculture, livestock, IT, and other sectors.

Zhao Shiren commended CM Mohsin Naqvi’s vision for the promotion of agriculture and information technology, noting that the China National Cotton Association was cooperating with APTMA to promote cotton in the country.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Ministers Amir Mir and SM Tanveer, chief secretary, IG police, Chairman P&D, Addl Chief Secretary (Home), secretaries of agriculture, irrigation, and information departments, CEO PBIT, and others.

CM opens tracking system, e-challan app for Punjab HPP

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi here on Tuesday inaugurated the tracking system and e-Challan app for the Punjab Highway Patrolling Police (HPP ). This system will help in identifying stolen vehicles that have fake number plates.

During a meeting with officials from the Highway Patrolling Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority, the CM appreciated the efforts of the IG police and his team in introducing this tracking system and app.

The CM directed the Punjab Highway Patrolling Police to carry out their responsibilities with utmost dedication. He emphasised the need for a comprehensive road safety plan and ordered strict legal action against motorcyclists who fail to comply with helmet regulations. He stressed the importance of cracking down on unlicensed vehicles and motorcyclists throughout Punjab and taking all necessary steps to ensure road safety. The IG police and DG Rescue 1122 briefed about the key features of the tracking system, app and road safety.

Provincial Minister for Information and Local Government Amir Mir, chief secretary, addl chief secretary, chairman P&D, ACS (Home) and others were also present.