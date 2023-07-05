Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan next month, say PML-N leaders

ISLAMABAD/BAHAWALPUR - Minister of State for Petroleum Mu­sadik Malik Tuesday said that Pa­kistan Muslim League (PML-N) su­preme leader and former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will return to the country be­fore the election campaign.

Talking to a Private news channel, he said that the party was fully pre­pared to go to the election and for­mer PM is the only capable leader who would steer the country out of present challenges. He said Pakistan always progressed in every field un­der the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, adding, Nawaz Sharif is still the most popular leader in Pakistan and he will stand the country on its feet again. Also, a leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N and former senator Chaud­hary Saud Majeed claimed Tuesday that Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan in August. While talking to re­porters, he said that he had held a meeting with the PML-N chief and former PM Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in London and dis­cussed party affairs with him. “The PML-N has made arrangements to accord a warm welcome to the par­ty chief and ex-premier, Muhammad Nawaz Shar­if on his return to Paki­stan which is likely in next month of August,” he said. He said that on his return, the former prime minister himself would command the party campaign to con­test in upcoming gener­al elections. Replying to a question about the seat ad­justment with the allied po­litical parties, he said that PML-N did not take any de­cision in this regard so far. “The decision for seat ad­justment in upcoming gen­eral elections is yet to be taken,” he said. He said that important and notable po­litical personalities would join PML-N soon. “PML-N will win general elections to become the largest po­litical party of the country,” he said.