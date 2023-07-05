Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan next month, say PML-N leaders

ISLAMABAD/BAHAWALPUR - Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) supreme leader and former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will return to the country before the election campaign.
Talking to a Private news channel, he said that the party was fully prepared to go to the election and former PM is the only capable leader who would steer the country out of present challenges. He said Pakistan always progressed in every field under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, adding, Nawaz Sharif is still the most popular leader in Pakistan and he will stand the country on its feet again. Also, a leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N and former senator Chaudhary Saud Majeed claimed Tuesday that Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan in August. While talking to reporters, he said that he had held a meeting with the PML-N chief and former PM Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in London and discussed party affairs with him. “The PML-N has made arrangements to accord a warm welcome to the party chief and ex-premier, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on his return to Pakistan which is likely in next month of August,” he said. He said that on his return, the former prime minister himself would command the party campaign to contest in upcoming general elections. Replying to a question about the seat adjustment with the allied political parties, he said that PML-N did not take any decision in this regard so far. “The decision for seat adjustment in upcoming general elections is yet to be taken,” he said. He said that important and notable political personalities would join PML-N soon. “PML-N will win general elections to become the largest political party of the country,” he said.