Nepra allows Rs1.25/unit tariff charge under QTA

ISLAMABAD - National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has allowed ex-Wapda Discos to charge an additional Rs 1.25/unit from the power consumers on account of quarterly tariff adjustment (QTA) mechanism for the third quarter of FY 2023.
The Authority has determined a positive adjustment of Rs.46.536 billion with a major chunk of Rs 31 billion will go to capacity charges of Independent Power Producers (IPPs), said a decision issued by NEPRA here. The authority determined positive adjustment of Rs.46.536 billion on account of variation in capacity charges, Variable O&M, additional recovery on incremental sales, use of system charges, market operator fee and FCA impact on T&D losses for the 3rd quarter (January to March) of FY 2022-23.
On account of quarterly tariff adjustment (QTA) mechanism for the third quarter of FY 2023, the increase in electricity tariff will be Rs 1.25 per unit, Nepra said.
The allowed quarterly adjustment will be recovered on uniform basis from all consumers except for lifeline. Out of total additional Rs 46.28 billion, the consumers will pay Rs 31 billion on account of capacity charges. The amount on account of capacity charges would go into the pocket of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to pay for the electricity which power distribution companies (Discos) had not injected in the national demand due to the either system constraints or low demand of electricity. As per the NEPRA, Lesco consumers are going to pay Rs 10.473 billion on account of capacity charges. Gepco consumers will pay Rs 4.7 billion, Fesco consumers Rs 8.3 billion, Mepco consumers Rs 7.3 billion, Hesco consumers Rs 3.9 billion, Qesco consumers Rs 1.4 billion and Tesco consumers will pay Rs 3.157 billion.