Nepra allows Rs1.25/unit tariff charge under QTA

ISLAMABAD - National Electric Power Regulato­ry Authority (NEPRA) has allowed ex-Wapda Discos to charge an addi­tional Rs 1.25/unit from the power consumers on account of quarterly tariff adjustment (QTA) mechanism for the third quarter of FY 2023.

The Authority has determined a positive adjustment of Rs.46.536 bil­lion with a major chunk of Rs 31 bil­lion will go to capacity charges of In­dependent Power Producers (IPPs), said a decision issued by NEPRA here. The authority determined pos­itive adjustment of Rs.46.536 billion on account of variation in capaci­ty charges, Variable O&M, addition­al recovery on incremental sales, use of system charges, market operator fee and FCA impact on T&D loss­es for the 3rd quarter (January to March) of FY 2022-23.

On account of quarterly tariff ad­justment (QTA) mechanism for the third quarter of FY 2023, the in­crease in electricity tariff will be Rs 1.25 per unit, Nepra said.

The allowed quarterly adjustment will be recovered on uniform basis from all consumers except for life­line. Out of total additional Rs 46.28 billion, the consumers will pay Rs 31 billion on account of capacity charges. The amount on account of capacity charges would go into the pocket of Independent Power Pro­ducers (IPPs) to pay for the electrici­ty which power distribution compa­nies (Discos) had not injected in the national demand due to the either system constraints or low demand of electricity. As per the NEPRA, Le­sco consumers are going to pay Rs 10.473 billion on account of capac­ity charges. Gepco consumers will pay Rs 4.7 billion, Fesco consumers Rs 8.3 billion, Mepco consumers Rs 7.3 billion, Hesco consumers Rs 3.9 billion, Qesco consumers Rs 1.4 bil­lion and Tesco consumers will pay Rs 3.157 billion.