Wednesday, July 05, 2023
No major decision made in Dubai huddle, says Shazia Marri

7:44 PM | July 05, 2023
The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) says no key decision was taken during the meetings held between the PPP and PML-N leaders in Dubai. 

Reports had suggested that the two parties reached a consensus on issues such as the caretaker set-up and power-sharing formula for the next election.

Top leaders including Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari met to discuss the election date and other matters. However, PPP leader Shazia Marri told a local media outlet that no conclusive matters were finalised. There have been conflicting signals from the PML-N regarding the election dates, while the PPP has emphasised the need for elections at the specified time.

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri also expressed dissatisfaction with the Chairman Senate (Salaries, Allowances and Privileges) Bill 2023, stating that it is not justified given the country's economic challenges. They have requested clarification from members who signed the bill. 

PM Shehbaz, son file acquittal applications in money laundering reference

Marri further stated that the PPP would vehemently reject the bill in the National Assembly. She said it went beyond “acceptable limits”. 

