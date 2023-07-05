Wednesday, July 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Over 300 diarrhoea cases, 3 deaths reported in Karachi  

Agencies
July 05, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Over 300 Diarrhoea cases and three deaths have been reported in Gadap Town Karachi. As per details, UC Councilor Saleh Khaskheli claimed that affected people’s health got deteriorated because of drinking unclean water. He said that eight new cases have been reported on Tuesday which takes the total number of affected people to 300. Meanwhile, the residents of Shedi Goth said that they have found a huge amount of dirt in the water tanks which provides water in the area. On the other side, the Sindh Health Department said that one woman died of Diarrhoea in Shedi Goth.

 

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1688445416.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023