Over 300 diarrhoea cases, 3 deaths reported in Karachi  

KARACHI - Over 300 Diarrhoea cases and three deaths have been reported in Gadap Town Karachi. As per details, UC Councilor Saleh Khaskheli claimed that affected people’s health got deteriorated because of drinking unclean water. He said that eight new cases have been reported on Tuesday which takes the total number of affected people to 300. Meanwhile, the residents of Shedi Goth said that they have found a huge amount of dirt in the water tanks which provides water in the area. On the other side, the Sindh Health Department said that one woman died of Diarrhoea in Shedi Goth.