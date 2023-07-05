Over Rs 47b disbursed among 5.2m beneficiaries under Benazir Kafaalat

ISLAMABAD - Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has so far disbursed over Rs. 47 billion among over 52 million beneficiary women under Benazir Ka­faalat. The disbursement of the fourth quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafaalat for the financial year 2022-23 has again started after Eid-ul-Azha holi­days through banks’ retailers.

Under Benazir Kafaalat, 90 lakh registered ben­eficiary families are entitled to a quarterly install­ment of Rs 9,000 per household.= BISP has already released over rupees 81 billion to its partner banks, that is, Bank Alfalah and Habib Bank Lim­ited (HBL) for disbursement among the beneficia­ries through their retail distribution network.

Along with Benazir Kafaalat, Benazir education­al scholarships are also being given out to the chil­dren of registered families, however, 70 percent attendance in the school is mandatory to receive educational scholarships, said the spokesman of the programme. In case of any complaint, benefi­ciaries can approach the nearest BISP Tehsil Offic­es or call on toll-free helpline number 080026477 of Benazir Income Support Program.

The BISP spokesman reiterated that any mes­sages from Benazir Income Support Program are sent only from 8171 and message from any other number should not be trusted.