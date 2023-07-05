Wednesday, July 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Over Rs 47b disbursed among 5.2m beneficiaries under Benazir Kafaalat

Over Rs 47b disbursed among 5.2m beneficiaries under Benazir Kafaalat
APP
July 05, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has so far disbursed over Rs. 47 billion among over 52 million beneficiary women under Benazir Ka­faalat. The disbursement of the fourth quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafaalat for the financial year 2022-23 has again started after Eid-ul-Azha holi­days through banks’ retailers.

Under Benazir Kafaalat, 90 lakh registered ben­eficiary families are entitled to a quarterly install­ment of Rs 9,000 per household.= BISP has already released over rupees 81 billion to its partner banks, that is, Bank Alfalah and Habib Bank Lim­ited (HBL) for disbursement among the beneficia­ries through their retail distribution network.

Along with Benazir Kafaalat, Benazir education­al scholarships are also being given out to the chil­dren of registered families, however, 70 percent attendance in the school is mandatory to receive educational scholarships, said the spokesman of the programme. In case of any complaint, benefi­ciaries can approach the nearest BISP Tehsil Offic­es or call on toll-free helpline number 080026477 of Benazir Income Support Program.

Commerce Minister, former MNA call on PM

The BISP spokesman reiterated that any mes­sages from Benazir Income Support Program are sent only from 8171 and message from any other number should not be trusted.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1688445416.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023