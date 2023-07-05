PAC orders probe into $3b aid distribution in PTI tenure

ISLAMABAD - It has been revealed that the aid of $3 billion received from interna­tional financial institutions during the Covid-19 pandemic was alleged­ly distributed among 620 business­men as interest-free loans during the previous PTI regime.

This was disclosed in a meeting of Public Accounts Committee (PAC), chaired by Chairman Noor Alam Khan here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the commit­tee ordered the Federal Investiga­tion Agency (FIA) and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to in­vestigate the matter.

Under the Temporary Eco­nomic Refinance Facility (TERF) scheme, the previ­ous government had provid­ed interest-free loans for 10 years to 620 industrial­ists, as disclosed by the PAC chairman. This revelation sparked concerns among PAC members, with Birjis Tahir emphasising the need to determine where the money was invested. During the meeting, the PAC took decisive action by ordering the Auditor General to con­duct a performance audit of the $3 billion aid. Addition­ally, the FIA and NAB were instructed to initiate inves­tigations into the matter. Chairman Noor Alam Khan went a step further and di­rected the writing of letters to the Army Chief and De­fense Secretary, requesting that the Inter-Services In­telligence (ISI) participate in the investigation. The PAC chairman expressed dissatisfaction with the Ministry of Finance for fail­ing to provide the names of the loan recipients, despite being instructed to do so on April 19.