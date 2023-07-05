PAC orders probe into $3b aid distribution in PTI tenure

ISLAMABAD - It has been revealed that the aid of $3 billion received from international financial institutions during the Covid-19 pandemic was allegedly distributed among 620 businessmen as interest-free loans during the previous PTI regime.
This was disclosed in a meeting of Public Accounts Committee (PAC), chaired by Chairman Noor Alam Khan here on Tuesday.
During the meeting, the committee ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to investigate the matter.
Under the Temporary Economic Refinance Facility (TERF) scheme, the previous government had provided interest-free loans for 10 years to 620 industrialists, as disclosed by the PAC chairman. This revelation sparked concerns among PAC members, with Birjis Tahir emphasising the need to determine where the money was invested. During the meeting, the PAC took decisive action by ordering the Auditor General to conduct a performance audit of the $3 billion aid. Additionally, the FIA and NAB were instructed to initiate investigations into the matter. Chairman Noor Alam Khan went a step further and directed the writing of letters to the Army Chief and Defense Secretary, requesting that the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) participate in the investigation. The PAC chairman expressed dissatisfaction with the Ministry of Finance for failing to provide the names of the loan recipients, despite being instructed to do so on April 19.