Pakistan’s first ‘AAA’ rated ‘Gender Bond’ for bond capital market investors launched

LAHORE-InfraZamin Pakistan, a licenced NBFI and credit guarantee provider, and Kashf Foundation, a Section 42 company and licensed microfinance institution, have signed an agreement to bring Pakistan’s first “Gender Bond” to institutional capital market investors. The “Gender Bond” is a subsequently listed privately placed term finance certificate whose proceeds will go towards enhancing Kashf’s portfolio towards lending exclusively to women to develop micro-infrastructure which includes rural area school construction, flood rehabilitation of damaged homes and expansion of women-led micro businesses. As such the Gender Bond fully subscribes to the Guidelines of Gender Bond issuance by Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) which are based on UN Sustainable Development Goals and UN Women’s principles for women empowerment. Arif Habib Capital serves as the ‘arranger’ for this bond.

This 3-year Gender Bond will raise PKR 2.5 billion under an initial private placement and subsequent OTC listing to capital market investors thereby making it eligible for a large number of capital market participants. The bond carries an InfraZamin credit guarantee of 100% of the principle amount of the bond and partial guarantee for the interest instalments. The Bond is credit rated ‘AAA’ long term and ‘A1+’ by PACRA and attractively priced at 3-month Kibor + 1.50pc spread. The InfraZamin guarantee is irrevocable and unconditional which means that in the event of any credit event InfraZamin will pay all amounts as covered by the guarantee facility. This first-of-its-kind Gender Bond will allocate all of its proceeds via Kashf’s microfinance lending portfolio to exclusively support ~30,000 women from low-income households to develop micro- infrastructure. Kashf Foundation has a rich 25 year history of supporting women and women led businesses from its microfinance platform and has over 700,000 active women clients.

Since its inception Kashf has disbursed over 6.6 million loans to women micro-entrepreneurs. Bond proceeds are expected to boost Kashf’s balance sheet and provide much needed commercial capital to women from an underprivileged stratum to pursue entrepreneurial aspirations, rehabilitate homes and expand schools and small businesses. Such lending will help women achieve financial independence, develop financial capacity and contribute towards Pakistan’s economic growth and productivity. This first-ever Gender Bond will not only foster inclusivity and diversity but also contribute to development of the bond capital markets.

InfraZamin’s 100% principle guarantee and partial interest guarantee provides complete comfort and protection to investors against default/credit risk and will play a vital role in crowding in private institutional investor capital to augment Kashf Foundation’s balance sheet. Recent SECP amendments have also facilitated this risk mitigation by allowing 85% exemption to NBFC’s for exposures against InfraZamin’s guarantees (similar to the State Bank of Pakistan’s exposure exemptions to commercial banks) along with other areas of support for mutual funds as well.