Pakistani junior tennis players feature in Invitational IC Asia Developmental League in Tokyo

LAHORE-A group of four talented junior tennis players from Pakistan, accompanied by Captain Muhammad Khalid Rehmani and their supportive parents, recently embarked on an exciting journey to participate in the Invitational International Lawn Tennis (IC) Asia Oceania Developmental League for juniors under 16.

The Pakistan team members were Mikaeel Ali Baig, Samer Zaman, Eschelle Asif, and Daliah Ashraf. Held in Tokyo, Japan, this event brought together promising players from different countries. In a biannual event that aimed to foster international connections and friendship through tennis, players from Pakistan, Japan, and India came together for a four-day multicultural experience. Through team matches, the values of camaraderie, fair play, and sportsmanship were brilliantly showcased.

The event took place at the renowned Ariake Olympic Garden Tennis Complex Tokyo, which had previously hosted the Olympic Games. The tournament began with a grand opening ceremony, where the players were introduced and the flags of their respective countries proudly displayed. Following that, a philanthropy clinic provided an opportunity for the Pakistani players to interact with and mentor young deaf children who were new to tennis. Guiding them on serving, forehand shots, and backhand shots, Daliah and Eschelle, the Pakistani girls, even demonstrated tennis rallying shots and taught them the basics of the sport. The day concluded with a friendly doubles match featuring Mikaeel and Samer, who teamed up with their Japanese partners to emphasize the spirit of cross-cultural collaboration. A delightful cross-cultural dinner experience further enhanced the bond between the players.

In the following days, the teams engaged in numerous friendly matches, showcasing their skills on the court. They also had the opportunity to immerse themselves in the local culture by participating in activities like learning Japanese calligraphy, visiting the renowned Senso-ji shrine, and enjoying a city bus tour.

On the final day, the teams exchanged tokens of appreciation as gifts. Mikaeel Ali Baig, who displayed exceptional skill and sportsmanship throughout the event, was honored with the prestigious IC Rod Laver Sportsmanship award. He was also recognized as the promising player of the league, further solidifying his achievements in the sport. Ayesha Alibaig, Mikaeel’s mother, expressed her gratitude for the well-organized event, highlighting the invaluable exposure her son and the team gained to a different culture while competing against players from various countries. She emphasized the importance of support from federations and private sponsors in enabling young tennis players to travel and participate in international events. Mikaeel’s individual accomplishments, including his multiple championships in Japan prior to the IC event, underscored the significance of continued support and encouragement for emerging talent in the sport.

The Pakistani junior team left a lasting impression, proudly representing their country while celebrating Eid during the event.