I am grateful for what I am and have.

My thanksgivinag is perpetual.

–Henry David Thoreau

Thanksgiving Day is a national holiday in the US and Canada which is modeled after the 1621 harvest feast between the Pilgrims and the Wampanoag people. It is said that the pilgrims sat down for a three-day meal but the meal itself was not a symbol of peace but just a routine harvest celebration. In fact, the reason for the meal was not a happy one at all. When the pilgrims arrived in 1620, they were completely unprepared and had little food and so, they robbed corn from the Native Americans. They looted their graves and storehouses, sparking a conflict between the two. It was only in 1637 that the conflict evolved into a war, resulting in the colonists completely massacring the local tribes.