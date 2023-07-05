PM directs for immediate rescue of mountaineer Asif Bhatti

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the Gilg­it-Baltistan and Army author­ities to immediately rescue mountaineer Asif Bhatti who reportedly got trapped at 7500 meters height while scaling the 8,126-meter Nanga Parbat peak. The directives came af­ter the mountaineer’s son ap­pealed to the prime minister on social media for safe evac­uation of his stranded father. Shehbaz Sharif instructed the Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan to contact Asif Bhatti’s son and assure him of immediate mea­sures for the stuck up climb­er’s rescue.