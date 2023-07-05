Wednesday, July 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PM expresses grief over martyrdom of three security personnel in North Waziristan

PM expresses grief over martyrdom of three security personnel in North Waziristan
Web Desk
11:44 PM | July 05, 2023
National

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his heartfelt sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of military personnel in the suicide attack of terrorists at Miran Shah in North Waziristan.

Paying tribute to martyred soldiers including Naib Subedar Sahib Khan, Naik Mohammad Ibrahim, Sepoy Jahangir Khan, he prayed for speedy recovery of injured.

In his message, the Prime Minister said these brave soldiers foiled the attack on the post by risking their lives and saved the nation from a huge loss.

Shehbaz Sharif said nation will never forget the sacrifices of martyrs as armed forces are cultivating the survival of country with their blood.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1688533200.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023