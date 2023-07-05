PM expresses grief over martyrdom of three security personnel in North Waziristan

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his heartfelt sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of military personnel in the suicide attack of terrorists at Miran Shah in North Waziristan.

Paying tribute to martyred soldiers including Naib Subedar Sahib Khan, Naik Mohammad Ibrahim, Sepoy Jahangir Khan, he prayed for speedy recovery of injured.

In his message, the Prime Minister said these brave soldiers foiled the attack on the post by risking their lives and saved the nation from a huge loss.

Shehbaz Sharif said nation will never forget the sacrifices of martyrs as armed forces are cultivating the survival of country with their blood.