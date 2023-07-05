Wednesday, July 05, 2023
PM felicitates US President on Independence Day

PM felicitates US President on Independence Day
Web Desk
11:41 AM | July 05, 2023
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has extended greetings to the US President Joe Biden and American people on their Independence Day.

In a tweet, he said Pakistan has always deeply valued its relationship with the United States.

He said bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United States have continued to expand and deepen over the past 75 years.

Shehbaz Sharif said the United States is one of Pakistan's major trading, defence and economic partners.

He further said both the countries have demonstrated pragmatism and wisdom to keep the course of their relations steady, which speaks of the dynamism of partnership.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1688533200.jpg

