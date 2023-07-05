Wednesday, July 05, 2023
PM Shehbaz, son file acquittal applications in money laundering reference
Web Desk
7:47 PM | July 05, 2023
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz on Wednesday filed acquittal applications in the money laundering reference.

Advocate Amjad Parvez, on behalf of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz, filed the plea in the money laundering reference in the accountability court in Lahore.

The appeal states that NAB had fabricated false and baseless references regarding money laundering. The assets mentioned in the references are in accordance with the law, as declared by the FBR and the Election Commission. NAB has no evidence of any kind, it held.

The request filed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz states that there is no possibility that any case can be proved against them.

They requested the accountability court to acquit them in the reference.

Judge Qamarul Zaman of the accountability court adjourned the hearing on the requests and issued a notice to NAB for July 19th. 

