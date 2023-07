PMA flays teaching Hospital Khuzdar incident

QUETTA - The Pakistan Medical Association Balochistan (PMA) condemns in the strongest terms the deplorable incident that took place at Teaching Hospital Khuzdar. “We are deeply saddened and out­raged by the series of attacks on hospitals, destruction of proper­ties, and the insulting of doctors that occurred during this inci­dent,” a statement issued by PMA Balochistan on Tuesday.

The statement read, the PMA firmly believes that hospitals are sacred spaces where patients seek care, comfort, and heal­ing. These facilities serve as pillars of our healthcare system, and any act of violence or vandalism targeting them is an assault on the very essence of humanity. It is deeply concerning to note that over 400 attacks were carried out on hospitals, leading to signifi­cant damage and disruption of essential healthcare services. Such acts not only undermine the crucial work of medical profession­als but also jeopardize the lives and well-being of patients who depend on these facilities for their medical needs. Insulting doc­tors is not only a violation of their professional dignity but also undermines the trust between healthcare providers and patients. We strongly condemn any form of disrespect towards our doc­tors and healthcare workers who tirelessly serve the community, often under challenging circumstances.

PMA called upon the authorities to thoroughly investigate this incident and bring the perpetrators to justice. It is imperative that the rule of law is upheld, and those responsible for these heinous acts are held accountable for their actions. The PMA further urged the government, law enforcement agencies, and relevant stake­holders to take immediate measures to ensure the safety and se­curity of healthcare facilities and medical professionals across the country. Enhanced security protocols, including increased police presence and strict monitoring systems, must be implemented to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

We stand in solidarity with the medical community at Teaching Hospital Khuzdar and extend our support to the affected doctors, healthcare workers, and patients. The PMA is committed to work­ing closely with all stakeholders to address these grave challenges and ensure a safe and conducive environment for healthcare pro­fessionals to carry out their duties without fear or intimidation.

We call upon the public to recognize the vital role played by doc­tors and healthcare workers in our society and to treat them with the respect and gratitude they deserve. It is through collective ef­forts and mutual respect that we can foster a healthcare system that upholds the highest standards of patient care and professional integrity. The PMA remains resolute in its commitment to the well-being of both doctors and patients and will continue to advocate for a healthcare system that is safe, inclusive, and conducive to healing.