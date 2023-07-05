Police arrest three suspects for murdering guard during robbery bid

KARACHI-Karachi police arrested three suspects allegedly involved in the murder of a security guard during a robbery in a factory located in North Karachi.

According to details, a joint operation by New Karachi Industrial Area Operation and Investigation Division led to the arrest of three suspects involved in the murder of a security guard during a robbery at a factory on April 18 this year.

The police revealed that one of the arrested suspects, Ayaz, turned out to be a worker at the factory, while the suspects carried out the robbery based on the information provided by Ayaz. The police authorities stated that the second suspect, Salman, had previously been apprehended, while the third suspect, Faisal, is in the scrap business.

It should be noted that on the night of April 18, the suspects entered the factory, tied up the security guard, Ghulam Murtaza, looted six lac rupees, took away the DVR, and also cut electronic cables. During the robbery, the suspects murdered the security guard and later fled on their motorcycle.

Karachi police foil attempt to smuggle dead chickens

Karachi police reportedly thwarted an attempt to deliver dead chickens to a local hotel by intercepting a vehicle at Somar Goth check post on Tuesday.

According to details, the Steel Town police took swift action and seized the vehicle, which was found to be carrying over 200 stomach-filled dead chickens intended for supply to a hotel.

A police spokesperson stated that the driver, Rizwan, has been arrested for his involvement in the illegal transportation of dead chickens, while a case has been registered against the suspect under sections 270/269 of the law.

The police further stated that over 200 decaying chickens were found inside the Suzuki, exhibiting severe contamination. The authorities mentioned that during the inspection, the suspect, Rizwan, confessed that he was delivering these dead chickens to a hotel. Additionally, the suspect also mentioned to deliver these dead chicken to the company as well.

The police have confiscated the vehicle and initiated further investigation by the inspection team.

Three abducted minor girls recovered

Karachi police on Tuesday claimed to recover three abducted minor girls who were missed previous day from Gulshan-e-Iqbal Karachi.

According to media reports, the minor girls were allegedly abducted from the jurisdiction of Soldier Board police station on Monday. The Police said that the recovered minor girls include 12-year-old Noor, 14-year-old Ayesha, and 13-year-old Maheen.

Police officials said that a case was registered under the abduction act at the Soldier Board police station.

The FIR stated that the three minor girls were abducted from Adam Square Soldier Market. The police further said that it seemed as if the girls left their home intentionally. They were recovered by tracing the mobile location.

Earlier, a newborn girl was abducted from Jinnah Hospital Karachi, leading a strong protest against the hospital administration.

The baby girl belonged to Mohammad Ismail, a resident of Yusuf Goth, who was born previous day and kidnapped by an unidentified woman.

As per details, the mother of the newborn took a nap during which an unidentified woman deceived the security guard by impersonating the relative of the victim and kidnapped the baby girl. The family members staged a protest against the hospital administration, demanding a transparent investigation of the kidnapping.