I’m writing to let you know how deeply concerned I am about the poor infrastructure in Soldier Bazar #2. Even though we pay taxes, the state of the roads, pavements, and public facilities is appalling.

It is challenging to travel safely because of the numerous potholes and fissures in the roadways. Pedestrians must manoeuvre around damaged pavements, which puts them at risk for accidents and injury. The safety of citizens is also threatened by a lack of lamps, particularly at night.

Parks and playgrounds, among other public spaces, urgently require upkeep and repairs. There acilities except Nishtar Park, which is also barren, and the equipment is out-of-date and hazardous. Children are denied the chance to play and interact with others since families are discouraged from visiting these facilities. This subpar infrastructure has a detrimental effect not only on the quality of life for those who live here but also on the local economy. It makes it challenging for companies to run and for customers to reach them, and it deters investment in the area.

I kindly request that the local government act to resolve the infrastructure problems in our neighbourhood. For the benefit of everyone in the neighbourhood, there must be reliable and safe public transportation, sidewalks, and roadways. Thank you for taking my issues into account.

TAHA KHUZEMA,

Lahore.