Wednesday, July 05, 2023
PPP fights for democracy: Ghazala Gola

July 05, 2023
QUETTA   -  Presi­dent of Pakistan People’s Party Women’s Wing Balo­chistan and former provin­cial minister Ghazala Gola, General Secretary Zarina Zahri said on Tuesday that Pakistan People’s Party has always fought for democ­racy. In a statement issued here, they said 05 July 1977 was the darkest chapter in the history of the country, during which the popular political leader Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was overthrown. Pakistan People’s Party has always raised its voice for democracy in the country and its leadership and work­ers have rendered sacrifices for democracy in the coun­try. July, 5 is the black day in the democratic history of the country, PPP leaders added.

