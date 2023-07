President Dr. Arif Alvi has accorded approval to the appointment of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, Justice Musarat Hilali, as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, President Dr. Arif Alvi also accorded approval to the appointment of Dr. Syed Muhammad Anwar as a judge of the Federal Sharia Court.

The President approved both appointments under Article 175 A 13 of the Constitution.