Progress of Roads Rehabilitation Program reviewed

BAHAWALPUR - The District Monitoring Commit­tee met under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the commit­tee room of his office on Tuesday to review the progress of the Roads Re­habilitation Program 2022-23.

Deputy Director of Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Mujahid Abbas, Assistant Commissioner Hasil­pur Ahmad Salim, and other relevant officers were present at the meeting.

He said that the relevant officers should go to the site and monitor the development schemes. Deputy Di­rector of Development said that un­der the Road Rehabilitation Program 2022-23, development funds of Rs 400 million have been released for the construction of the 35 km long road from Mari Qasim Shah to Dera Bukha (Northern bypass). More than Rs 432 million were provided for the construction of the 5 km long road from N5 Ahmedpur East Road to Old Bypass. Funds of more than Rs 981 million were released for the mainte­nance of the 21 km long road from Qa­impur to Head Islam Tehsil Hashilpur.