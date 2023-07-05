Provision of basic facilities to dispersed population of Balochistan ensured: Governor

QUETTA - The United Nation’s Country Head for Population Programme Dr. Luay Shabaneh on Tuesday called on Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar at Governor House here.

While talking to the UN coun­try chief for Population, Gover­nor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said “It is a challenge to ensure the provision of basic facilities to the dispersed popu­lation of Balochistan.

Due to extreme poverty, backwardness and the absence of basic facilities in the re­mote districts of the province, people are forced to migrate to cities. It is a matter of concern that even in this advanced era, the maternal mortality rate is the highest in Balochistan, he deplored. Governor Balo­chistan said that poverty is the biggest obstacle in ensuring the supply of balanced and nu­tritious food to poor people. It is necessary that government and international institutions focus on the poor people of the remote districts.

Stressing the need for a joint approach to population control, he urged that opinion leaders, scholars and media persons may be engaged in conducting a vigorous public campaign regarding the effects of the growing population. He said that all the districts can be helped by the immediate financial support and provi­sion of modern machinery by international institutions in terms of teaching health, education and modern skills. Apart from this, international organizations should expand their activities to all the dis­tricts of Balochistan in order to convey the fruits of their projects to the people. The meeting also focused on popu­lation growth, family planning, providing nutritious food, ma­ternal and child health, migra­tion of people from rural areas to cities, registration of Afghan refugees, and teaching modern skills to the new generation and growing population.