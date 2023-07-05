Rally in Landi Kotal condemns desecration of Quran in Sweden

KHYBER - Like Muslims in other parts of the world, the residents of Landi Kotal strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran by right-wing extremists in Sweden and called for the government to sever diplomatic ties with Sweden.

In a protest demonstration organized by the Landi Kotal chapter of Jamaat- e-Islami (JI) at Bacha Khan Chowk in the main bazaar, a large number of individuals from various walks of life expressed their strong condemnation of the incident of blasphemy in the Swedish capital, Stockholm. They stated that the desecration of the Holy Quran was facilitated by the Swedish police.

During the event, local leaders of JI, including Murad Hussain Afridi, Abdur Rauf Shinwari, Muqthder Shah Afridi, and others, addressed the crowd. They emphasized that the deliberate allowance of the burning of the Quran by Swedish authorities had provoked the sentiments of millions of Muslims. They further criticized certain European countries for permitting extremists to spread hatred against Muslims and Islamic values under the false pretext of advocating freedom of speech.

The speakers urged the government and the Muslim Ummah to immediately expel the Swedish diplomats from their respective countries and sever diplomatic and trade ties with Sweden. They also called upon the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to take an active role in upholding the honour and respect of the Holy Quran.

During the protest, participants chanted slogans against the Swedish government and the blasphemy incident. The demonstration concluded with prayers for the solidarity and well-being of the Muslim Ummah.