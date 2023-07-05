Wednesday, July 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Rally in Nushki expresses solidarity with martyrs

Rally in Nushki expresses solidarity with martyrs
APP
July 05, 2023
National, Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

NUSHKI  -  The representatives of the civil society and traders community have staged a rally here to express solidarity with the martyrs who rendered sacrifices for the country.

The rally was held under the supervision of President of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Haji Mir Ahmed Mengal which concluded at Anam Boston Chowk, said a press release on Tuesday. The participants were carrying banners and national flags and raised slogans to pay tribute to the martyrs.

Meanwhile, medical camps were organised at Barkhan and Lasbela where over 330 patients were examined for various diseases.

A Baloch Cultural Day activity was organised at Barkhan in which over 700 individuals participated.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1688445416.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023