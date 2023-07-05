‘Resources being utilised to promote tourism in KP’

PESHAWAR - Advisor to the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism, Zafar Hayat, stated on Tuesday that the caretaker government was utilizing all available resources to promote tourism in the province.

During the Eid holidays, he mentioned that hundreds of thousands of tourists visited Hazara and Malakand divisions, where they were provided with the best possible facilities at their destinations. He also stated that the law prohibiting constructions on the banks and streams was under reconsideration, and practical steps would be taken in this regard soon.

Speaking to the media in Abbottabad, he expressed that the boards of directors of development authorities would be dissolved upon completion of their tenure. In the new boards, including the Kaghan Development Authority, proper representation would be given to local individuals.