Saudi Arabia, OIC condemn Israeli violence in West Bank

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has expressed its strong condemnation of the crimes committed by Israeli forces against unarmed civilians, in the city of Jenin.

In a statement, the OIC called on the UN Security Council to "assume its responsibility, enforce its relevant resolutions, put an end to this continued Israeli terrorism, and provide protection for the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has also strongly condemned and denounced Israel's continued escalation in occupied Palestinian territories and its latest aggression against the city of Jenin.