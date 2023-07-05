SC urged to set aside civilians military trial in PTI govt

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court has been requested to set aside the tri­als, conviction and sentence of 25 civilians conducted during the period of ex-prime minis­ter Imran Khan. In this con­nection, Advocate Lt. Col (R) Inam-ul-Rahiem Tuesday filed a petition under Article 184(3) of the Constitution and cited Secretary Defence Minis­try, ex-PM Imran Khan, former COAS General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, and ex-DG ISI Lt-Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, Judge Advocate General, JAG Branch GHQ, and Registrars of all the provincial and Islamabad High Courts as respondents. He submitted that during the re­gime of Imran Khan as prime minister the trials of 29 civil­ians under the Pakistan Army Act, 1952 were conducted, and General (retd) Qamar Bajwa and Lt-Gen Faiz abetted there­fore they have been impleaded in person.