Wednesday, July 05, 2023
SC urged to set aside civilians military trial in PTI govt

SC urged to set aside civilians military trial in PTI govt
Shahid Rao
July 05, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The Supreme Court has been requested to set aside the tri­als, conviction and sentence of 25 civilians conducted during the period of ex-prime minis­ter Imran Khan. In this con­nection, Advocate Lt. Col (R) Inam-ul-Rahiem Tuesday filed a petition under Article 184(3) of the Constitution and cited Secretary Defence Minis­try, ex-PM Imran Khan, former COAS General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, and ex-DG ISI Lt-Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, Judge Advocate General, JAG Branch GHQ, and Registrars of all the provincial and Islamabad High Courts as respondents. He submitted that during the re­gime of Imran Khan as prime minister the trials of 29 civil­ians under the Pakistan Army Act, 1952 were conducted, and General (retd) Qamar Bajwa and Lt-Gen Faiz abetted there­fore they have been impleaded in person.

