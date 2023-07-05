SC urged to set aside civilians military trial in PTI govt

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court has been requested to set aside the trials, conviction and sentence of 25 civilians conducted during the period of ex-prime minister Imran Khan. In this connection, Advocate Lt. Col (R) Inam-ul-Rahiem Tuesday filed a petition under Article 184(3) of the Constitution and cited Secretary Defence Ministry, ex-PM Imran Khan, former COAS General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, and ex-DG ISI Lt-Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, Judge Advocate General, JAG Branch GHQ, and Registrars of all the provincial and Islamabad High Courts as respondents. He submitted that during the regime of Imran Khan as prime minister the trials of 29 civilians under the Pakistan Army Act, 1952 were conducted, and General (retd) Qamar Bajwa and Lt-Gen Faiz abetted therefore they have been impleaded in person.