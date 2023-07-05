Scotland rest Zimbabwe’s World Cup hopes with a stunning victory

BULAWAYO-Tournament favourites Zimbabwe have been knocked out of the World Cup qualification race after the hosts succumbed to a shocking defeat against Scotland in the Cricket World Cup (CWC) Qualifier Super Six clash.

Set to chase a modest 235-run, the home side could only raise 203 before being bundled out in the 42nd over despite Ryan Burl’s fighting 83-run knock. The hosts had a dismal start to the pursuit as they lost four wickets in the eighth with just 37 runs on the scoreboard with in-form batter Sean Williams (12) and skipper Craig Ervine (0) also falling victim to the early debacle caused by a ruthless Chris Sole’s opening spell.

In-form Sikandar Raza scored 34 off 40 deliveries, laced with two boundaries and a six, while Brandon McMullen hammered quick 40 off 39 balls with the help of three boundaries and a six, Ryan Burl top-scored with 84-ball 83, which featured eight boundaries and a six. Chris Sole was pick of the Scotland bowlers as he claimed 3-33 while Brandon McMullen and Michael Leask bagged two wickets each.

Earlier, Scotland could score 234/8 in the allotted 50 overs after they were put into bat first. All-rounder Michael Leask led the batting charge for Scotland with a quickfire 48-run knock on 34 deliveries which featured three boundaries and two sixes.

Before Leask’s blitz, Scotland’s top four – Christopher McBride (28), Matthew Cross (38), Brandon McMullen (34) and George Munsey (31) – made significant contributions up the order to lay a solid foundation for a defendable total. Sean Williams led the bowling attack for Zimbabwe with 3/41, followed by Tendai Chatara who returned with 2/46. Meanwhile, Harry Tector and Curtis Campher scored half-centuries and propelled Ireland to a narrow two-wicket victory over Nepal and finish seventh in the CWC Qualifier.

Put into bat first, Nepal piled up a decent total of 268/9 on the scoreboard at the back of a collective effort by their batters, led by Gulshan Jha’s half-century. Set to chase 269, Ireland amassed the total on the second delivery of the final over for the loss of eight wickets.

