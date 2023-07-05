Security wall of Gwadar Free Zone North 90pc completed

Gwadar - The construction of an eight-kilometre- long security wall around the Gwadar Free Zone North (Phase II) is 90 percent completed, a landmark security project to secure the north and south sides of the Gwadar Free Zone North, which covers over 2,221 acres of land.

The 14-foot high security cement wall starts from the Gwadar Fish Harbour and ends at Koh-e-Mehdi, a famous mountain in Gwadar, approximately five kilometres from Gwadar Port.

The wall runs alongside the sixlane Eastbay Expressway. The ground-breaking ceremony for Gwadar Free Zone North Phase (II) was performed by the Prime Minister of Pakistan on July 5, 2021, Gwadar Pro reported.

In addition to the security wall, Gwadar Free Zone North Phase (II) will be equipped with all necessary services, including telecom cabling, sewerage pipes, power transmission lines, road networks, and potable water supply lines.

The Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) is responsible for providing these services up to the entrance of Gwadar Free Zone North. Inside the premises, China Overseas Port Holding Company (COPHC) will execute the development.

After the completion of the security wall, two under-construction factories, “Agvon” and “Hang Geng,” are expected to commence their formal operations. Agvon is building a state-of-the-art Fertilizer Processing Plant on a ten-acre plot. Similarly, Hang Geng is constructing a pharmaceutical factory that will produce medicine from animal skins on its allocated ten acres of land.

Another company, Essatex Industries, has also entered into an agreement and been allocated one acre of land. Additionally, a yet unnamed company aspires to secure a 7.5 square kilometres allocation out of the total 9.3 square kilometres of Gwadar Free Zone Phase II.

Other companies that have signed lease agreements in Gwadar Free Zone North (Phase II) include Bari Textile, Addicon (an advanced engineering and construction company), HDL (Interland developer), and Concept Icon. Blue Moon, Trade Universal, and Idrees Steel have also inked agreements.

Gwadar Free Zone Phase II is designed to cater to the unique needs of manufacturing, trading, and service industries.