Wednesday, July 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Senegal’s Macky Sall rules out controversial third term

Senegal’s Macky Sall rules out controversial third term
Agencies
July 05, 2023
International

 DAKAR - Senegal’s President Macky Sall on Monday ended months of tense uncertainty by saying he would not seek a third term next year, clearing the way for open elections in the West African nation, long considered a bastion of democracy in a troubled region. Sall had until now remained coy about his ambitions, stoking tensions over whether he would use a constitutional revision to argue he could extend the country’s traditional two-term maximum. “My dear fellow citizens, my decision after long consideration is to not be a candidate in the election on February 25, 2024,” Sall said in a televised address. “Senegal is more than me, and is full of capable leaders for the country’s development,” he said.  Sall said he had sought to prioritise his country’s progress, “in particular at a time of social-economic difficulties and uncertainties.” On the eve of Sall’s nationwide address, his fiercest critic, Ousmane Sonko, had urged the public to “come out en masse” and oppose him.

Commerce Minister, former MNA call on PM

 

 

Tags:

Agencies

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1688445416.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023