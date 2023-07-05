Seven children die of malnutrition, common diseases in Tharparkar

THARPARKAR - As many as seven children died of malnutrition and common diseases across Tharparkar, health sources reported on Tuesday. According to sources, seven deaths were reported from Mithi civil hospital during 24 hours. After recent deaths, total numbers of deaths due to malnutrition across Tharparkar during ongoing year has climbed to 435. Meanwhile, Cholera spread out in Karachi’s Gadap Town claiming life of a woman and several others were hospitalised due to the disease.

Hospital sources said that over 300 people affected of Cholera were shifted to different hospitals.