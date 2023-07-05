Significant increase in water flow in rivers of Jhelum, Chenab, and Ravi likely

LAHORE - Director General of the Pro­vincial Disaster Management Authority Imran Qureshi has cautioned about the possibil­ity of a significant increase in water flow in the rivulets of Jhelum, Chenab, and Ravi rivers starting from July 9. This escalation in water lev­els could be caused by India’s release of water, which may result in a potential flood situ­ation in the Sutlej River.

Discussing the issued alert, Imran Qureshi stated that inter­mittent rainfall is expected in various cities of Punjab until July 8. Specifically, Lahore, Rawal­pindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, and Mianwali will experience rain­fall today and tomorrow. Thun­derstorms are likely to occur in Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Bahawalnagar, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Multan, DG Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, and Taunsa. Moreover, heavy rain is expected in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Toba Tek Singh, and Mandi Ba­hauddin, he added.

DG PDMA informed about the possibility of flooding in the hilly areas of Dera Ghazi Khan Division from July 6 to July 8. Additionally, lowland areas in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Gujranwala may experience heavy rain from today until July 7, which could lead to urban flooding. There is also a risk of land­slides in Murree, he added.

Instructions were issued to the administrations in Punjab, including relevant institutions, emphasizing the need for ad­vanced preparations and read­iness to handle emergencies. The district administration, WASA, municipal committees, and the irrigation department were urged to keep machinery and staff prepared at all times to ensure prompt response to any unforeseen incidents. He emphasized the importance of relocating people residing near rivers to safe areas and taking measures to address il­legal encroachments.

DG PDMA emphasized the importance of timely report­ing of any incidents to the District Emergency Operation Centers and other organiza­tions, enabling immediate rescue operations. He advised travelers to stay informed about weather conditions and avoid unnecessary travel. Furthermore, he highlighted the potential damage to vul­nerable infrastructure due to strong winds and heavy rain­fall, urging compliance with safety measures issued by the city government to minimize any potential harm.