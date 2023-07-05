Sikh community holds protest against Modi in front of UN Office

ISLAMABAD - The Sikh community held protest demonstra­tion in front of United Nations Office in Geneva to highlight atrocities of the Modi government in In­dia and release of political prisoners of the Sikh community. This protest is significant as the 53rd session of Human Rights Council is underway in UN Office in Geneva wherein human rights organi­zations and diplomats from around the world are participating. According to information received here, the protesters were chanting slogans and carrying placards against the Modi government.

Addressing the protesters, the speakers, who were part of the protest said: “Those who speak for the rights of the Sikh community in India and invoke the name of Khalistan are unconstitution­ally and illegally imprisoned. The prisoners are not released even after the punishment given by the courts, which is a balatant violation of the Ge­neva Convention and international law. This is to­tally unconstitutional and illegal.” They said that atrocities against Sikhs and other religious mi­norities were increasing day by day in India.