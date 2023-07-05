Sindh CS assures starting development work in journalists’ housing schemes

KARACHI-Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput on Tuesday assured starting development works in Journalist Colony Hawk’s Bay and New Malir Housing Scheme Block 12 at the earliest. The CS extended the assurance to President Karachi Press Club Saeed Sarbazi and Secretary KPC Shoaib Ahmed who held a meeting with the CS Sindh on issues of the housing society of Karachi Press Club, said a handout issued here. The chief secretary directed deputy commissioner Kiamari to immediately start the demarcation of Lyari Development Authority Block 68 and hand over full possession of the land to the Karachi Press Club. President KPC Saeed Sarbazi briefed the CS Sindh about matters of demarcation of Lyari Development Authority Hawk’s Bay Block 68, development work in Block 3A and 3A-1, the commencement of development work for resettlement of allottees of Journalist Colony of Malir Development Authority Block 12 and summary regarding allotment of plots to new 700 members of KPC.

Secretary KPC expressed gratitude to Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput for his cooperation with the Karachi Press Club and the journalist community on every occasion. He also invited the CS for the visit of Karachi Press Club.