Wednesday, July 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Sindh Governor, Tanzeem-e-Azadari discuss arrangements for Moharam-ul-Haram

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 05, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-A delegation of Tanzeem-e-Azadari led by its Chairman SM Naqvi called on Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori here on Tuesday. 

They discussed the arrangements for the Moharam-ul-Haram, desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden, economic steps of the government and other issues of mutual interests.

The governor said that the mourners would be provided with all facilities in the month of Muharam-ul-Haram.

He said that the desecration of Holy Quran could never be tolerated at any cost. The governor said that a letter seeking apology had been sent to Ambassador of Sweden over the incident.

He further said that the condemnation by people belonging to different religions was satisfactory.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1688445416.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023