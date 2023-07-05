Wednesday, July 05, 2023
Sindh govt takes notice of non-compliance of official cotton rates

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 05, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The Sindh government has taken notice of the non-compliance of the official cotton rates.

The provincial Advisor Agriculture Manzoor Hussain Wasan has said that the official price of cotton is 8,500 rupees per 40-kg.

The adviser directed all the deputy commissioners and officers of the Agriculture Department to take action against the dealers who do not buy cotton from the farmers at the government-fixed rate.

Cotton factories buying cotton from farmers at low prices should be sealed, he said.

Wasan said that farmers from Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Nawabshah, Khairpur and other cities registered such complaints which would be redressed.

