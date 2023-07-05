SU to conduct LLB examination of failure candidates from 11 July  

Wednesday, July 05, 2023
STAFF REPORT
July 05, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - The Controller of Examinations (Annual), University of Sindh has announced the Examination schedule for LLB Part-I-II-III annual examinations 2022 of failure candidates. In his announcement, the controller Shahid Hussain Larik said that examinations for only failing students of LLB Part I, II and III would start on 11 July 2023.  In this connection, an examination centre had been established in Dr NA Baloch Model School/College Elsa Qazi Campus Hyderabad while a complete examination schedule had been sent to all affiliated colleges.

