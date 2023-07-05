Wednesday, July 05, 2023
Two brothers shot dead in Peshawar

Agencies
July 05, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -  Two brothers were tragically killed and another individual was injured in a shooting incident carried out by armed assailants in the Kohati Chowk area of Peshawar on Tuesday, as reported by the police.

According to the available information, the armed assailants, riding a motorcycle, opened fire on a vehicle occupied by their rivals. As a result of the gunfire, the two brothers lost their lives immediately, while another individual sustained gunshot wounds. The perpetrators quickly fled from the scene.

The deceased and the injured were promptly taken to the hospital for necessary medico-legal procedures. The police have registered a case concerning the incident and have initiated raids to apprehend the responsible individuals.

Agencies

